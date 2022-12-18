Harold Ray Bowen Dec 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAROLD RAY BOWEN, 60 of Charleston, passed away on December 13, 2022. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Harold Ray Bowen Keller Arrangement Pass Away Charleston Funeral Home Care Recommended for you Local Spotlight Seth James Petersen Mary Jane Newland Roger Lee Lewis Mossana Mae “Mossie” Parrish James “Jimmy” Edward Brown James Edward Brown William C. Kirk Lester Lee Counts Sr. William Dale Greene Billy Lynn Thornton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV Blue Christmas services: The holidays are not always the most wonderful time of the year Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem' Power and faith: What two coalitions teach us about American politics University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator