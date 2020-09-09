HAROLD RAY PENCE, 71, of Charleston, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center, St. Albans, after an extended illness.
Survivors include one sister, Opal Shamblin of Charleston; two brothers, Paul D. Pence of Murfreesboro, Tenn. and Roy H. Pence, Jr. of Charleston; numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Robert Underwood officiating. Burial will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover. The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral service.