Harold Ray Stover

HAROLD RAY STOVER, 65, of Leon passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home following a short illness. He worked in farming most of his life, and enjoyed camping, fishing, and the outdoors. He loved to spend time with his family, and will be sadly missed.

Born June 8, 1954 in Buffalo, he was the son of James H. and Virginia Stover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Cunningham, and a brother, Boyd E. "Sonny" Walker.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Booth-Stover; children, Michele (Jamie) Sanders of Buffalo, Stacy Stover of Buffalo, John Cunningham of Texas, Rachael Cunningham of St. Albans, and Machael (Justin Smith) Wilmoth of Leon; sister, Donna (Dencil) Smalley of Poca; brothers, James (Janice) Stover of Nitro,and Thurman (Beverly) Stover of Buffalo; grandchildren, Jamie Lynn Sanders, Ashley Sanders, Jacolby Hammersly-Sanders, Salem Reed, Kaelin Reed, Skyler Sanders, James Sanders, Celena Higginbotham, Madison Hughes, Joshua Hughes, Brianna Cunningham, Evan Triplett, Curtisey Wilmoth, and Gracious Smith; 4 great-grandchildren; and his canine companion, "Booger".

In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated. A private family Memorial Gathering will be held at a later time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo WV is in charge of arrangements.

