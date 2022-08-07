Harold Selinger MD

HAROLD (HAL) SELINGER passed away in California on July 27, 2022. Hal was born in The Bronx, New York on February 27, 1928 to the late Sabina and Abraham Selinger. He is survived by his daughters Amy Selinger and Sheila Hoyer (Brian Terr) and their two children, Sam and Max Terr and his son Michael Hoyer. He was predeceased by his first wife Joyce Maldow Selinger and his second wife Mary O'Sullivan Selinger, his son David Selinger and his sister Shirley Selinger.
Hal grew up in New York, the son of Romanian immigrants where he was public school student who with his excellent grades was able to attend the prestigious Stuyvesant High School. He then attended Brooklyn College and then The State University of New York, Downstate (Brooklyn) Medical School.
Hal started his medical practice in Brooklyn at Kings County Medical Center where he met Joyce Maldow who was the medical librarian and soon became his wife. Shortly thereafter he moved to West Virginia and started what eventually became The Charleston Cardiology Group, bringing the latest approaches in cardiac care to West Virginia.
Hal had many interests which he took up and read everything about, only to become quite expert until the next thing that piqued his interest. These included: tennis, jogging, bicycling, golf, cello, saxophone, skiing and photography, to name a few.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held online at 2 p.m., on Sunday, September 18, 2022. All who knew Hal are invited to attend. Details will be available on the Temple Israel website www.templeisraelwv.org or by contacting 304.342.5852.