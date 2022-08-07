Thank you for Reading.

Harold Selinger MD
HAROLD (HAL) SELINGER passed away in California on July 27, 2022. Hal was born in The Bronx, New York on February 27, 1928 to the late Sabina and Abraham Selinger. He is survived by his daughters Amy Selinger and Sheila Hoyer (Brian Terr) and their two children, Sam and Max Terr and his son Michael Hoyer. He was predeceased by his first wife Joyce Maldow Selinger and his second wife Mary O'Sullivan Selinger, his son David Selinger and his sister Shirley Selinger.

Hal grew up in New York, the son of Romanian immigrants where he was public school student who with his excellent grades was able to attend the prestigious Stuyvesant High School. He then attended Brooklyn College and then The State University of New York, Downstate (Brooklyn) Medical School.

