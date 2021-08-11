HAROLD SENNETT McKINNEY, 85, of Quinland, WV passed away on August 8, 2021 after a short illness.
He was born on September 22, 1935 to the late Howard and Georgia Bias McKinney at Turtle Creek, WV. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father and mother in law Rev. Jim and Lizzie Ramsey; and his beloved wife Jackie.
He was a member of the Quinland Freewill Baptist Church where he was a trustee, former Sunday School Superintendent and teacher. He was also a member of Boone Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved to play golf when he was able, talk about the Bible, going to the beach (always a favorite of his and Jackie), and talking with friends.
He is survived by his nieces, Sheryl Jarrell, Nancy (Homer) Parsley, Barbara Nay, Delores Blankenship, and Debra (Roger) Jeffrey; his nephews, Gary (Diana) Blankenship and Walter (Robin) Burns; Roy Prince who he loved like a son; and his church family and other family members.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in honor of Harold to: Quinland Freewill Baptist Church at PO Box 746 Uneeda, WV 25205, Boone Memorial Hospital Auxiliary 701 Madison Avenue Madison, WV 25130 or the Julia Price Breast Cancer Foundation PO Box 1026 Madison, WV 25130.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 12 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Chip Frame and John Workman officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
