Harold Stephen Gillespie

HAROLD "STEVE" STEPHEN GILLESPIE, 72, of Newville and Charleston, WV passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on July 2, 2020.
Steve was born in Charleston, WV to the late Leonard and Jane Murphy Gillespie and resided there most of his life. Once he retired, he moved to the family farm in Newville, WV.
Steve Graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and received his college degree from West Virginia Technical College. He worked as a Piping Designer in the Chemical and Gas industries. He is a U.S. Navy Veteran. Thank you Steve, we greatly appreciate your service and sacrifices. Steve loved the outdoors and enjoyed woodworking.
He is preceded in death by his parents and nephew William Gillespie.
Steve is survived by his brothers: Danny and wife Dorothy, Richard and wife Mary, Randy and wife Jeanette; nephews: Eric, Wesley, Bradford, Christopher; niece: Winter; many great- nephews and nieces; and his dear companion Joan Marker and faithful friend Ed Parsons.
A memorial Service, in Steve's honor, will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at stockert-paletti.com, a courtesy of Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home.
Stockert-Paletti Funeral home of Flatwoods, WV is honored to be serving the Gillespie family in their time of need.