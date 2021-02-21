HAROLD TIMOTHY FOWLER (TIM) of Olive Branch, MS was born July 9, 1936, and passed away from a heart attack, Monday, February 15, 2021. Tim entered heaven peacefully as he was taking a nap at home with his wife by his side.
Tim was proceeded in death by his parents Hansford and Mabel Fowler, sisters, Lorna Fowler, Martha Fowler, and Ruth Ann King. His son James Fowler and daughter Jan Lowrey.
He is survived by brother Mark (Maris) of South Charleston, WV, sisters: Bonnie (Terry) Sanner, Charleston, WV, Sally Fowler, South Charleston, Jane Bowles (Eddy), Hudson, FL, Lisa (Roy) Berry, Ky, Sarah (Clarence) Red House, WV and Catherine Fowler, Winfield, WV, daughter Patty (Ohio), his half-sister Carolyn Lloyd of Michigan, son-in-law, Robert Lowery, Georgia. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Tim leaves behind his devoted dogs Eva and Bandit who miss him sorely.
Tim was raised in Charleston, WV where he worked at Piedmont Airlines before moving to Wilmington, NC with the airline. He retired to Olive Branch, MS with his wife LaVerne to live by the lake where he enjoyed fishing and gardening. Tim was a multi-talented man who could do plumbing, electric, and wood working among many other talents. He was a 50's guy who loved building and repairing cars. He was always designing and developing his ideas to make tasks easier or more efficient. Tim was an accomplished musician who loved playing his lap and hammer dulcimers. He was proud of the time he spent performing his music at Dolly Wood and was a longstanding member of the String of Pearls (music group) in Brandon, Ms.. He was a lifelong boy scout (Eagle Scout) who loved the outdoors and camping. Tim spent many hours ocean fishing and sharing tales of his boating adventures. He loved the State Parks and Forests of WV where he spent his youth exploring his favorites, Babcock State Park and Greenbrier State Forest.
Tim really enjoyed the friendship and community of his Golden Branches Group in Olive Branch. Tim was a devoted Christian and attended Temple Baptist Church.
Tim wishes were to be cremated. There will be no formal service. Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch, MS is assisting the family with arrangements.