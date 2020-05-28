HAROLD WAYNE MIDKIFF, born May 9, 1954, went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 66.
Wayne retired from Kincaid Enterprise where he was a chemical operator. He was also a former over-the-road truck driver and security guard.
Wayne loved the outdoors fishing, hunting, and working in his garden.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; daughters, Tiffany (Phillip) Malone, Kimmy (Zachary) Lindeman, and Tara Midkiff; sons, Ronnie William Midkiff, Kevin Lee Midkiff, and Micheal Wayne Midkiff; brother, Ronnie Midkiff; and five grandchildren.
Service will be 3 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Curry Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Graley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to social distancing, the visitation will be a walk through.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va.