Harriet Lenhart

HARRIET LOUISE JOHNSTON LENHART, 87, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on May 9, 2023, after a long illness. She was born in Rio Grande, Ohio in 1935 and was raised in Marion, Ohio. After graduating from Harding High School, she married Earl Lenhart of Delaware, Ohio in 1953 and together they raised six children. After their many travels throughout Ohio and the mid-west, the family eventually settled in the Charleston suburbs of West Virginia in 1970. Harriet led an illustrious life full of love for her family and community. Her home was always the center of activity and a warm and welcoming gathering place for her children, relatives, many friends, and neighbors. She was an incredible cook, a phenomenal self-taught piano player, and talented hostess who loved joyful gatherings of people. She was a frequent volunteer at Scott Teays Elementary School and was a volunteer election commissioner during the 1980s in Putnam County. She was employed as a school photographer and real estate agent during the 1970s and 1980s. In 1992 she ran for the West Virginia House of Delegates. Harriet and her husband Earl were actively involved in the Dunbar Lions Club, Humphrey United Methodist Church and St. John United Methodist Church. In her later years, after re-locating to central Virginia, she resumed her talents as a pianist and performed professionally and frequently at country clubs and retirement homes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norwood Johnston and Lois Evans Johnston and six brothers; Norwood Jr., Bill, Dan, Bob, Richard, and Steve Johnston.
Surviving: daughters, Sheri Saunders and husband, Larry, of Midlothian, Virginia, and Katy England and husband, Barry, of Randleman, North Carolina; sons, Tom Lenhart and wife, Tina, of Virginia Beach, John Lenhart of Midlothian, Virginia, Gary Lenhart of Richmond, VA, Andrew Lenhart and wife, Eda, of Virginia; brother, Joseph Johnston of Marion, Ohio; Sisters in law Ruth Johnston, Vicki Johnston, and Barb Johnston, 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in August 2023 in her home town of Marion, Ohio.