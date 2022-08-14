HARRIETT BOOTH, of St Albans, was a beloved grandmother, mother, & wife during her 84 years of life. She passed in peace in her home on August 6, 2022.
Harriet was born to Roy Kelley & Lucille Weaver Kelley Lyon in Pineville, WV on July 27, 1938. While attending Woodrow Wilson High School, she met her future husband. They were married November 20, 1956 and raised five children. Life's journey moved them throughout the US - taking them from the West Virginia hills to as far as Hawaii. Harriett worked in customer service. You might remember her from her many years at K-Mart or handing out samples at Sams. She enjoyed Bingo nights with her friend, Mary, & a good cup of coffee.
Harriett was preceded in death by her parents Roy & Lucille; husband John Booth; brothers Roy Kelley Jr, Edwin Kelley, PJ Jack Kelley, & SL Tubby Kelley; sisters Nancy Kelley Vaughn & Marylou Kelley. She is survived by her sister Sue Kelley Lilly; children Roy Booth(Vicky), Michael Booth(Terri), Tom Booth, Deborah Stover, Jeanette (John) Williams. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, & nephews.
A gathering will be held at a later time. We invite you to make a donation to Alzheimer's Association in her honor, in place of sending flowers.