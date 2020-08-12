HARRIETT "TULUCY" SMITH, 73, of Charleston, departed this life on August 6, 2020 due to complications from a massive stroke.She was born on July 10, 1947 to the late, Will Wagner and Eloise Wagner Rakes of Logan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Starr Rakes; brother, Willie Wagner; grandmother, Queen Bennett Thomas; her first husband Nathaniel Clemons and her second husband, Richard Smith.
Harriett is survived by her son, Robert Clemons of Charleston; daughters, Melinda Rakes of Logan, Kathy Clemons and Janice Cyrus of Charleston; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five nieces; and two nephews of Ohio.
A service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 14, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.