Harriette Freeman

HARRIETTE CATHERINE FREEMAN, Cathy, to many friends, or Cat to family went to be with her Savior on January 20, 2021 in Fairfield, TX.
She was born December 24, 1934 in St. Albans, WV to Clifford R. Henson and Harriette Good Henson, as one of eight children, including Margaret (Peggy) Sweet of St. Albans, WV, William (Bud) C. Henson (Diane) of Alexandria, VA; Dr. Samuel L. Henson (Joan) of Hurricane, WV; Jacqueline Barker (Alben) of Portsmouth, OH, James (Steve) Henson (Sally) of Belpre, OH; Larry S. Henson (Trina) of Hurricane, WV; and Jerry W. Henson of St. Albans, WV.
Cathy is preceded in death by her father, Clifford Henson and mother, Harriette Henson, sister, Margaret (Peggy) Sweet, and brothers, William (Bud) Henson (Diane), Dr. Samuel Henson, James (Steve) Henson (Sally) and Larry Henson (Trina).
Cathy is survived by ex-husband, Franklin D. Freeman of Woodbridge, VA; son, Franklin C. Freeman and wife, Amy L. Freeman; grandchildren, Abigail J. Freeman and Isaac (Zack) Franklin Freeman of Fairfield, TX; sister, Jacqueline (Alben) Barker, brother, Jerry Henson, and Joan Henson, wife of Dr. Samuel Henson. In addition, she has many nephews and nieces and their families.
Cathy is dearly loved and deeply missed by her family and friends. She spent much of her with friends and looking out for others. She loved people. Cathy is remembered for her Christ-like loving, self-less and giving heart to all who knew her. She is a woman who chose not to be the center of attention, but to prefer others before herself.
The funeral service will be live streamed on YouTube at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home page
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCKsAA4liFPHAOsPm43OQL2g for those who can't be here for the service.
Slide show will begin at 10:30 a.m. and service following at 11 a.m.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with son, Rev. Frank Freeman officiating.
Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans
The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the charity of your choice; Our Daily Bread Ministries, PO Box 2222, Grand Rapids, MI 49501 (616) 974-2210 http://www.odb.org or
International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 North Lasalle St., Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602-2584, (800) 249-9003, http://www.ifcj.org or St. Jude Children's Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105, (877) 578-0168, http://www.stjude.org or Three Rivers Avian Center,2583 Brooks Mountain Road, Hinton, WV. 25951, (304) 466-4683, http://trac@tracwv.org or Galilean Home Ministries, 712 S Fork Church Road, Liberty, KY. 42539, (606) 787-5120, Galilean Home Ministries.
