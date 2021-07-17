HARRISON B. AUXIER SR. 95, of Dixie passed away July 15, 2021, at home. He was born September 22, 1925, to the late Kester and Ida Bell (Clonch) Auxier. He was of the Holiness Faith. He was the owner & Operator of a local sawmill for many years. He was also retired from Cedar Coal Co.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; son, Larry Stephen; son in laws Don Bosley and David Long; brothers, Lawrence, Willie, Ervin, Eugene, and Floyd; sisters, Virginia, Gladys, Edythe, Nellie, Frances, Evangeline and Hazel.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 71 years Stella (Elswick) Auxier; sons, Burton (Micky) Auxier of Dixie, WV, Jerry Auxier (Rebecca) of Jodie, WV; daughters, Diana Long of Belva, Vicki (Dan) Parker of Belva, WV, Grace (Steve) Groves of Mt. Nebo, WV, and Marilyn (Tim) Simms of Elko, NV; sisters, Nadine Poff of Fayetteville, WV, and Blanche Massey of Mt. Olive, WV; grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike) Gauding of Mt. Olive, Stephen (Kerri) Auxier of Dixie, Jennifer (Tom) Lipscomb of Coolville, OH, Traci (Brandon) Livingston of Parkersburg, Wv, Brandon (Cecily) Groves of Fayetteville, NC, Justin Groves of Kanawha City, WV, Katelyn Groves of Jane Lew, WV, Timmy (Stephanie) Simms of Spring Creek, NV, Eric Simms of Chicago, ILL; step grandchildren; Tony Long, Belva, WV, Cheryl (Todd) Bush of Jodie, WV, Eric Parker, Summersville, WV, Joe Parker of Summersville, Michael (Katelin) Parker of Wallback, WV; 13 Great grandchildren, 11 step great grandchildren and 3 step great great grandchildren. Special thanks to dad's caregivers, Sue, Sherry, and Bea.
Graveside Service will be held July 18, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Auxier Family Cemetery, with Rev. Richard Harold officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com
