HARRY ANDREW DENNIS, 76, of Elkview, West Virginia, passed away after a long illness on March 11, 2021, with his loved ones by his side.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Joseph Dennis and Aretta Walls Dennis, sisters, Shirley James and Barbara Dennis. He is survived by his siblings, Mary Dennis (Bill), Joe Dennis (Sherry), Keith Dennis (Rhonda), Rick Dennis, Jo Ann Bryant (Tony), Waldon Dennis (Dede), Jeff Dennis (Melissa), and sister-in-law, Karen Wildt (Jay).
Harry is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Sheri Dennis, who loving dedicated herself to caring for him and their family.
Harry was blessed to be the father of two children, who he loved very much, Amy Beth Dennis and Michael R. Dennis (Cate). During their childhood they spent many days together fishing, hunting, dune buggy racing, four wheeling, and enjoying the great outdoors.
Michael and his wife, Cate, are blessed to have two remarkable daughters, Lucy and Izzy, who were Harry's pride and joy. He enjoyed every moment of their time together, whether watching westerns or riding outside on four wheelers or playing with bubbles and sidewalk chalk.
Harry was a 1963 graduate of Clendenin High School. He served honorably in the United States Army as military police and a paratrooper. Harry was retired from DuPont where he met two of his greatest lifetime friends, Danny Monk and Charlie Cobb. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview, West Virginia.
Harry was a man of many talents. He could build anything to which he put his hand. He loved gardening, hobby farming, and going walleye fishing in Lake Erie with his friends.
Special thanks to the doctors who allowed him to spend more time with his beloved family, Dr. Stanton, Dr. Waddell, Dr. Rahman and Dr. Durden, and the first responders, who skillfully cared for him and his family during his passing.
Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Entombment will be at Elk Hills Memorial Mausoleum, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 12 - 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.