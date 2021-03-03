HARRY BALLARD SR. 71, of Belle passed away February 21, 2021 at home.
He was a retired chef for the West Virginia State Capital Restaurant, a U. S. Marine Corps veteran and attended the Church of God.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William Franklin and Rachel Agnes Fizer Ballard; brothers, Frank, Bernard, Albert and Howard Ballard; and a sister, Nina Gross.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Watkins Ballard; son, Harry Ballard Jr. (Crystal) of Belle; daughter, Tonia Bolton (Marc) of Chesapeake; brothers, Billy Ballard of Gauley Bridge, Jerry Ballard of Powelton; sisters, Kay Ballard of Charleston, Nellie Brown of North Carolina, Jane Holtz of Alabama; and grandchildren, Parker Bolton, Kolie and Everett Ballard.
In keeping with Harry's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be a memorial service at a later date.
