HARRY BERNARD PRICE JR., 90, of Arbovale, Pocahontas County, formerly of Charleston (WV) and West Palm Beach, Fla., died May 14, 2022 at Mountain Memories Assisted Living in Elkins.
He retired from Mosler Safe Co. He had also worked for Cass Scenic Railroad State Park in Cass and the Pocahontas Senior Citizen's Center in Arbovale. He was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran, having been stationed in Miami, Fla. He was a member of Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bartow. He was a member of the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corp. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 117, the Lions Club of Durbin and Arbovale Men's Brotherhood. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lee Price; his parents, Harry and Bertha Smith Price; brother, Denver Price; sisters, Katherine Price, Clara Craft and Edith Gillenwater; and grandson, Matthew Weber.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Kenney) Mullenax of Arbovale, Anne (Jeff) Zimmers of Raleigh, N.C., and Katherine (Dale) Mobley of Charleston; sons, Michael Smoot of Charleston and Paul (Sandy) Smoot of Iron Station, N.C.; grandchildren, Sarah Fisher, Morgan Sevy, Kimberly Smoot and Brittany Smoot; eight great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces, Johnny Gillenwater, Janice Ranson, Nancy Gillenwater, Becky Landin and Bob Lyon.
Graveside service, with military rites conducted by the Pocahontas County Honor Guard, will be held at Noon on Monday, May 23, at Arbovale Cemetery in Arbovale. Father Arthur Bufogle will officiate.