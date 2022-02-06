HARRY D. CROWDER finished his course on January 31, 2022 due to complications of heart failure.
He was born May 9, 1933 to the late Estle and Ada Crowder. Harry lived on Campbells Creek for 86 1/2 years spending the last year and a half with his daughter in St. Albans. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, was employed by US Steel and worked for Brown Enterprise before retiring. Harry also Pastored during his life and was a member of Fair Haven Baptist Church, Campbells Creek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Rosalie Tucker, Mildred McCormick; and brothers, Ralph and Hubert Crowder.
Surviving is his loving wife of 66 years, Phyllis Roberts Crowder; sons, Steven Wayne Crowder of Rand, David Alan Crowder of Destin, Florida; daughter, Sherry Williams of St. Albans; grandchildren, Jessica Taylor, Brandon Williams, Zachary Williams, Sirena Simon, Alex Crowder; and great grandchildren, Kendra Taylor and Gabriel Williams.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ladies of Hospice for helping take care of him in his last days; they were greatly appreciated.
Private family interment will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Patterson Cemetery, Tad. A memorial service to honor Harry will be held at a later date.