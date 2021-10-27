On October 23, 2021, HARRY E. CARPENTER, loving brother, father, and husband, passed away at the Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ohio. October 30, 2021 was to be his 94th birthday.
Harry was born in Blakely, West Virginia. He worked in the coal mines in Ward, West Virginia before moving to Ohio in 1959. He has resided in Rock Creek, Ohio for about fifty years.
He proudly served in the U. S. Navy during World War II. He was a cook on a Navy ship.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ray; mother, Beulah; wife, Mary; first wife, Norva; sister, Donna Mae (Donnie); brother-in-law, Theo (Loretta); sister-in-law, Rita (Donald); and daughter, Terri.
He is survived by brothers, Shirley Ray (Ezalee), Donald, Lonnie (Nancy), and Paul; sisters, Faye (Ray) and Loretta; son, Richard; daughters, Linda, Kathy, JoEllen, and Lori; grandchildren James, Bryan (Nancy), Matthew (Tabitha), Kelly (Billy), Billy, Gary, and Adam; and great grandchildren Katlyn, Jacob, Olivia, Lea, Hannah, Haley, and Michael.
For many years he really enjoyed making jelly and applesauce. And he kept bees at his property for honey. Family and friends were very happy to be given these things.
Sometime ago he also enjoyed riding bikes with a good friend of his and they would ride quite a few miles each time on the bike trail near his home.
Calling hours will be Friday, October 29, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m., with a funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Chapel 600 Old Fort Street, Cedar Grove, WV 25039. With Rev. Rose Garretson officiating. Burial will follow in Ward Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Veterans Administration (www.visn4.va.gov) - link to VA or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital (website stjude.org)
