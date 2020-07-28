Essential reporting in volatile times.

HARRY E. WOOD, 91, of Coal River Road, St. Albans, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, surrounded by family. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.Wednesday, July 29, 2019 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Wood family.