HARRY E. WOOD, 91, of Coal River Road, St. Albans, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, surrounded by family. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.Wednesday, July 29, 2019 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Wood family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.