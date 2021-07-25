HARRY EDWIN ELKINS 83, died July 22, 2021 at Windsor Woods Rehab. He was born in Hewett W. VA and attended Scott High School in Madison, W. VA. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving from 1955-1959. He retired after 30 years at Rockwell Mfg. in Oshkosh, WI. He lived in Winneconne and Oshkosh, WI, and also Palm Bay and Spring Hill, FL. Preceded in death by his parents, Ermal and Mary Elkins, sisters, Lois Pruett and Naomi Faye Richardson, brother, Noel Elkins. He is survived by his wife of 35 years: Gloria Elkins; son: Robert Elkins (Tammy Phillips); Tami (Jeff) Peterson; Terri Smith & Daniel (Lynn) Tershner, also, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
