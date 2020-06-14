On May 31, 2020, HARRY EVAN PERSINGER passed away of natural causes at his daughter Patty's home in Chapel Hill, N.C. He was 101 years old.
Born on October 14, 1918, in Raymond City, W.Va., and raised in Nitro, W.Va., he graduated from Nitro High School in 1936. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1940 and a Master's degree in chemistry from West Virginia University two years later.
After marriage to Vivian O'Celia Kelly in 1947, they lived and raised their three children in and around St. Albans, W.Va.
He worked in Union Carbide's research laboratories from 1942 until his retirement at age 65, after which he taught chemistry courses at Alice Lloyd College, West Virginia State College, West Virginia Institute of Technology and Marshall University until the mid-1990s. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy as an LST radio technician. He served as chief egg-fryer at Christ's Kitchen at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in St. Albans for 10 years until a few months before his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto Thomas and Elsie Gorby Persinger, and his former wife, Vivian Kelly Persinger.
He is survived by his children: Son Philip, daughter Ann and daughter Patricia Hagan (William) Medland; grandchildren Julia and Robert Medland; and dozens of friends and colleagues he helped and mentored throughout his life.
His interests and hobbies were vast and varied: Archaeology, blacksmithing, bricklaying, canoeing, cooking, gardening, genealogy, psychology, stained glass and the list goes dauntingly on.
Services will be scheduled as the current pandemic permits.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please direct donations to Duke Hospice at Dukehealth.org - go to "giving screen", and/or Christ's Kitchen in St. Albans, 304-722-4913.
