HARRY FARRIS JR., 76, of Fraziers Bottom, was called peacefully to his Heavenly home with his Lord Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his residence with the love of his life, Carolyn, by his side.
He was born June 3, 1943, in Norfolk, Va., a son of the late Harry Farris and Nola Mae (Johnson) Farris.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Connie and James Fears.
Harry served four years in the United States Air Force before beginning his career as a truck driver, retiring from Yellow Freight System.
He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of 56 years, Carolyn L. Farris; two children that were his pride and joy, a daughter, Helen Patricia Young of Fraziers Bottom, and a son, Harry H. (Leslie) Farris of Lantana, Texas; and three grandchildren that were the apple of his eye, Samantha Young, Maxwell Farris and Kiersten Farris.
Harry will be remembered as a great American patriot and a God-fearing man who loved his Jesus. He adored, loved, and cherished his family. He was always prepared to make you laugh with a funny story or comment so you walked away from him with a smile. He was strong, yet tenderhearted and so generous. Harry never failed to show the love of God and his country in his actions and words with family, friends and strangers. If you know his Lord, this is not Goodbye; it is See You Later.
For those considering an expression of sympathy, a donation in his memory may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 406 Mt. Zion Road, Fraziers Bottom, WV 25082, where Harry was a proud and dedicated member.
A private graveside service and burial, with military honors, will be held at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, with Pastor Chuck Elkins officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.