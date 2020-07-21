HARRY LANGLEY VICKERS, 81, of Mason, WV, passed away July 20, 2020 in the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington, WV. Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, July 24, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery, Letart, WV, with military honors provided by VFW Post # 9926 Mason, WV and American Legion Post # 140 New Haven, WV. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes, Mason, Evans, Ravenswood and New Haven, WV.
