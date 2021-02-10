HARRY LEE GRAHAM, 90 of Charleston, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Edna Goodwin Graham and brothers, Sidney and Herbert Graham.
Harry was a loving husband, father, grandad, brother and friend to many. He was married to the love of his life, Pauline, for 70 years. He was a Marine, a sharp shooter and a rifle instructor at Parris Island during his time of service. His excellent teaching skills and patience gave many Marines the necessary skills to fight bravely and with confidence. His legacy will long live in the lives of his children and grandchildren for he patiently taught them his many skills. He will
forever be remembered and the impact he left on our lives will live on in all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Along with his wife, Pauline, Harry is survived by his three sons, Dave (Pam) Graham, Larry (Leanna) Graham both of Charleston and Steve (Brenda) Graham of Elkview; nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Ethel (Charles)
Simmons of Roanoke, VA, Ada Graham of Maine and Ann Caterisono of Parkersburg.
A private family service will be held, Noon, Thursday, February 11, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Fred Christian officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
A walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
