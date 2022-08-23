Thank you for Reading.

Harry Lee Kirtley
HARRY LEE KIRTLEY, II, passed peacefully at Bowers Hospice House on Friday, August 19, 2022.

The son of the late William Lee Kirtley and Elizabeth Kirtley, he was born in Charleston, WV on November 27, 1936. He will be reunited in Heaven with his wife of 50 years, Ann Marie Holland Kirtley, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Anne Kirtley, of Summersville; and two sisters, Sister Frances Kirtley of Charleston, WV and Carol (Thomas) Jones of Hilton Head, SC.

