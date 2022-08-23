HARRY LEE KIRTLEY, II, passed peacefully at Bowers Hospice House on Friday, August 19, 2022.
The son of the late William Lee Kirtley and Elizabeth Kirtley, he was born in Charleston, WV on November 27, 1936. He will be reunited in Heaven with his wife of 50 years, Ann Marie Holland Kirtley, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Anne Kirtley, of Summersville; and two sisters, Sister Frances Kirtley of Charleston, WV and Carol (Thomas) Jones of Hilton Head, SC.
A graduate of Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, Maryland, Lee attended the University of Dayton and graduated from Morris Harvey College in Charleston. After college, he served in the West Virginia Air National Guard. Lee was President of Elk River Lumber Company and General Partner of Flynn Coal and Lumber, LP, third generation family businesses.
Lee attended Summersville Baptist Church and will be fondly remembered as humble, quiet and a man of his word. He was a loyal husband and father, avid boater, skier, pilot and lover of the outdoors. He will be greatly missed but his family and friends have peace knowing that he's home with the Lord and well again.
At Lee's request, a private graveside service will be held under the direction of Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summersville Baptist Church, 422 Main Street, Summersville, WV 26661 or to Hospice of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 1472, Beckley, WV 26802.