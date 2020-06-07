HARRY MELVIN CURRY, known to friends and colleagues as "Speedy" and / or "Mel," age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, after a short illness.
He was born in Charleston, W.Va., on October 19, 1947, to the late Harry Melvin and Carol Mae (Johnson) Curry.
Mel was retired from the Kanawha County Public Defender's Office where he worked as an Investigator, drawing on his uncanny Sherlock Holmes-like skills of deduction and problem-solving to help the defense teams provide quality legal services for clients. Previously he worked for EMS Environmental Services as an Environment Specialist focusing on asbestos abatement, the West Virginia Health Department as an EMT Instructor, and the National Health Screening Council for Volunteer Organizations (NHSCFVO) where, as Director, he organized and coordinated the state's first free health screening fair.
He was recently remembered by friends far and near on social media with many recalling his distinct personality and wit. "Speedy was one of a kind. Funny. Perceptive. Irascible. Iconoclastic. Smart as hell. Laid back. Funny. Intense. Great story teller. Fun. Observant. Pithy. Had a great eye roll that spoke volumes. And did I mention Funny? He will be missed for a long time," wrote one long-time friend.
Speedy and his life partner and wife of 50 years, Pam Cavender Curry, attended Nitro High together he was in the class of 1965. He attended West Virginia State College, majoring in History, and married Pam in 1970 after college graduations. They purchased a rural 100 acre farmstead in 1975 where they restored and cared for the land, gardened, enjoyed nature and wildlife, and embarked on a never-ending project of renovating a nearly 200 year old farm house. He enjoyed being part of a broad community of special life-long friends who shared enjoyment of live traditional music, life in West Virginia, story telling (he was a master), delicious meals (usually pot luck), laughter, good times, and many travels and adventures.
With a passion for sports cars (his secret ambition was to drive a Ferrari), photography, the WVU Mountaineers, history, and the quirks of human nature, he enjoyed discussing and debating nearly every topic especially politics and controversies and had a mind built for problem-solving and fixing things ... which was always put to good use on the myriad of homestead challenges and projects. In a "Faces About Town" feature of the Charleston Gazette in 1997, he identified the person he most admired as Franklin Delano Roosevelt and reflected that if he won the Lottery he would start a free wellness program for Kanawha County. He and Pam developed a special interest in Mexico and its Mayan history after visiting a friend there in the early '70s which led them to embark on annual trips with good friends, to the Yucatan Peninsula where they enjoyed exploring Mayan ruins, the Mexican culture, eating delicious food, sampling indigenous drinks, and spending relaxing time on beautiful beaches with outstanding sunrises and sunsets.
As a parting message, this is one of his favorite quirky quotes which he included in his emails: "I dream of a better tomorrow, where chickens can cross the road and not be questioned about their motives."
Speedy is survived by his wife, Pam, and brother, Michael Curry (Debbie), of Princeton, W.Va.; nephew, Mathew; and many friends.
Due to COVID-19, a private gathering will be held at a future time to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Kanawha Valley Friends of Old Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD) a non profit organization that he helped form in 1981 to promote and support traditional music and dance in the region. (Attending FOOTMAD concerts and events was one of his favorite activities and he was proud to be a founder and longtime supporter). FOOTMAD's website is www.footmad.org and the address is FOOTMAD, P.O. Box 1684, Charleston, WV 25326.
Condolences may be sent to Pam online via facebook.com/pam cavender curry.