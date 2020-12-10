Harry Mullins

HARRY ADRIAN MULLINS, 71, of Belle, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Harry was born in Charleston on October 2, 1949, to the late Carl & Opal Durham Mullins. He was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Lois Sloan and Patsy Marshall.
Harry is survived by daughters, Buffy Bonwell and Ketta Hanson both of Charleston, son, Adrian Mullins of St. Albans; sister, Rosalie Mendez of Sissonville and brother, Emmil Mullins of Charleston.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, with Pastor Al Mendez and the Rev. Dana Clay officiating. There will be no visitation.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.