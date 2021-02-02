HARRY R. SKAGGS, 87, of McDonough, Georgia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 28, 2021, at his son's home in Camden, South Carolina.
"Mr. Harry", as he was known to many, was born on April 3, 1933 to Harry and Russie Skaggs in Romont, West Virginia. After graduating from Ansted High School in 1951, he worked a variety of jobs in the coal industry and as a furniture store manager before seeking adventure in a move to Miami, Florida in 1955.
It was while in Florida that he met the love of his life, Louise Brown, at the soda fountain of a Rexall Drug Store in the town of Hialeah. On August 24, 1957 Harry and Louise were wed in marriage, going on to have three children. In 1973, the family relocated from Hialeah, Florida to Jonesboro, Georgia where Mr. Harry worked for Eastern Airlines for 32 years and all three children graduated high school. In 1989, Harry and Louise moved to McDonough, Georgia, where Harry worked for the Henry County Fire Department and as a handyman for Sharon Baptist Church. He was always known as a "jack of all trades" who loved a challenge and could literally fix anything that was broken by his sheer ingenuity and mechanical skills. He was also a passionate wood worker, creating unique and beautiful works of art.
Mr. Harry was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. When he was not caring for his wife of 55 years or tinkering in his beloved workshop, he could be found at Sharon Church in McDonough, Georgia. Within his church, he found a profound sense of Christian community that fed his soul. Mr. Harry loved the Lord with all his heart and strove to shine the light of Jesus for everyone he met. His faith journey led him in and out of the lives of countless numbers of his church family and his example of a godly life has and will continue to inspire many people.
Anyone who knew Mr. Harry knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. He was predeceased by wife, Louise; his father Harry; his mother, Russie; and sisters, Inez Foster of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Glenna Kessler of Ansted, West Virigian, Jean Delp of Green Cove Springs, Florida and Betty Maples of Oak Hill, West Virginia. He is survived by brothers Mercel Skaggs of Leesburg, Virginia and Rod Skaggs of Claremont, North Carolina, sister Marilene Bibb of Ansted, West Virginia, and his children Elaina Reigel of Dallas, Georgia, Darrel Skaggs of Bowdon, Georgia, and Troy Skaggs of Camden, South Carolina and their families.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to his favorite charity - Rachel's Gift at https://www.rachelsgift.org/donate.html.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left online for the Skaggs family at www.kornegayfuneral.com