HARRY R. WIENER of Charleston, WV passed away March 5, 2022.
He is survived by his brother Norman, son Kevin, daughter Kathryn & two granddaughters Taylor & Teagan, all of NJ. Also his daughter, Stephanie "Scooter" Wiener of Charleston, WV and grandson, Ty Wiener of Jacksonville, FL.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald. Harry was born November 17, 1943 in Atlantic City, NJ to Charles and Kathryn Wiener.
He attended Atlantic City High School c 1962. He became a lifeguard on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol in 1964, retiring as a Captain, with 34 years of service. He served in the US Army for 3 years, and earned the National Defense Service Medal. He attended Marshall University and was a TKE brother. He graduated from Wilmington College and taught school briefly in NJ. Harry was a Science teacher at Ramage Grade School retiring with 38 years of service. He was a pool manager and lifeguard, while also serving on the Board of Directors at Glendale Pool. He coached softball and Little League, was a SSAC & District 3 Umpire, and served on the SCLL Board. He also volunteered for SCMS and SCHS Athletic Boosters. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church.
Harry will be missed by all his family, friends and the entire community.
He will receive his military honors service on April 22, 2022. Please join us for Harry's memorial gathering on April 23 at Southridge Golf Range 11-2 in his honor.