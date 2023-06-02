HARRY ROBERT HINNEY, 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after a short battle with lung cancer.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA to Harry Aldwin Hinney and Catherine Theresa (Lux) Hinney.
Trained as a chemist, Harry graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Synthetic Organic Chemistry. He began his career as a Chemistry Instructor at the University of Pennsylvania, followed by a position at Drexel University as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow. From there, he was employed by ARCO Chemical Co. in Pennsylvania as a Senior Research Chemist through the mid 1980's. In 1987 he moved to Charleston, WV working for Union Carbide as a Senior Research Scientist until 2000, when he began working for Bayer Corporation as a Principal Chemist until his retirement in 2002. Throughout his career, Harry's work was published in various journals, as well as filing numerous US patents.
Harry was known for his love of his family, including his dogs, playing and working on pinball machines, music, and all Philly sports teams.
He is survived by his partner of 25 years, Diane C. Kraus; sister, Catherine E. Hinney of Charleston. Harry is also survived by Caroline Nicol (Jon), Brian Kraus (Candace), Taylor and Luke Kraus, along with Emma and Ben Nicol.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Rev. Paul Wharton officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services at Keller Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association at 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311 or the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.