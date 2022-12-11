HARRY STOCKTON MOORE died peacefully on November 10, 2022 in Sarasota, FL at the age of 93, with his wife Mary Ellen and daughter Ann by his side.
Harry lived one heck of a life! He was an avid tennis player with a crazy twist serve, a voracious reader, a tireless worker, a dedicated mentor, an inquisitive world traveler, a loyal friend, a sports enthusiast, an amazing husband, father, and grandfather, and a proud "girl dad" to the end. He was quietly faithful. He possessed a genuine interest in others, with a knack for making them feel special. He was known for providing sound and ethical guidance. Although Harry often seemed quiet and serious, he had a playful side with a clever sense of humor. His blue eyes twinkled, never shining brighter than in the presence of his grandson, Ryan.
Born in Greensboro, NC on February 18, 1929 and raised in Charleston, WV, he graduated from Woodberry Forest School in 1946 and Princeton University in 1950. After graduating from Princeton, Harry spent a year on Wall Street before serving in the Korean War. He returned home to Charleston, where he enjoyed a long investment banking career, financing public projects throughout West Virginia, including the football stadium at West Virginia University.
Commitment to community played a pivotal role in his life. He held multiple civic and charitable leadership positions and was involved in numerous fundraising initiatives to better Charleston and the Kanawha Valley. He also developed a junior tennis program and relished coaching his local teams that competed nationally.
Harry and Mary Ellen retired to Sarasota, where they loved picnics on the beach, gorgeous sunsets, nearly perfect weather, and adventures with friends new and old on the Florida Gulf Coast.
Harry faced challenges with dignity and courage. Special thanks to the staff at The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch and to remarkable caregiver Maria for their unwavering love and support over the last several years.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Mary Ellen, daughter Ann (Peter Pate), grandson Ryan, sister Margie Wallace, and brother Mac Moore (Nancy), as well as wonderful nieces and nephews and their families.
Harry often ended phone calls with this encouragement: "Carry On." We shall carry on in his honor!
Donations in his memory may be made to The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation (tgkvf.org) or Community Foundation of Sarasota County (cfsarasota.org).
Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Sarasota is handling arrangements (toalebrothers.com).