Harry Stockton Moore
HARRY STOCKTON MOORE died peacefully on November 10, 2022 in Sarasota, FL at the age of 93, with his wife Mary Ellen and daughter Ann by his side.

Harry lived one heck of a life! He was an avid tennis player with a crazy twist serve, a voracious reader, a tireless worker, a dedicated mentor, an inquisitive world traveler, a loyal friend, a sports enthusiast, an amazing husband, father, and grandfather, and a proud "girl dad" to the end. He was quietly faithful. He possessed a genuine interest in others, with a knack for making them feel special. He was known for providing sound and ethical guidance. Although Harry often seemed quiet and serious, he had a playful side with a clever sense of humor. His blue eyes twinkled, never shining brighter than in the presence of his grandson, Ryan.

