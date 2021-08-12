HARRY VANDINE DARNELL, 76, of Dunbar passed away August 10, 2021 in Hubbard Hospice West after short illness.
Harry was born March 28, 1945 in Charleston to the late Samuel H. Darnell and Virginia A. Wheeler Darnell. In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his brother, Carl H. Darnell; sister, Caroline Pinckney; nephew, Jeffrey D. Collins; and nieces, Lezlie Kidd, and Marilyn Johnson.
Harry was a lifelong resident of Dunbar and was a Barber in Charleston, then went on to be a night auditor at the Red Roof Inn, Teays Valley. He served in the Army National Guard with four years of service. Harry was a former member of the Junior Order of United American Mechanics, St. Albans, a member of the Mountain Lodge of West Virginia in Southside, and attended Twin City Bible Church, Nitro.
Left to cherish his memory are loving sister, Linda Collins of Hurricane; caregiver and loving niece, Brenda Cadle; many nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Aaron Karr officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:30 a.m., at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to: HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.
