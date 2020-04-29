HARRY WAYNE RIDDLE SR., 79, of Sylvester, passed away April 27, 2020, at the Charleston Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
He was born February 25, 1941, at Garrison, to Charles Riddle and Myrtle Riddle Ward. He was a retired coal miner and a veteran; he was a minister at Ameagle Shepherd's Chapel.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a baby sister, Elenora, and two brothers, Gene and Bob Riddle.
Harry is survived by his wife, Mattie Aliff Riddle, the love of his life; sons, Harry Wayne Riddle Jr. of Sylvester and Travis Clayton Riddle of Beckley; also a granddaughter, Hannah Ariel Riddle of Texas, and a grandson, Grant Alexander Riddle of California.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral at this time. There will be a memorial service sometime in the future. Harry is being entombed at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Many thanks to Dr. Ira A. Morris, our family doctor and friend, and to the many friends that prayed for Harry.
