HARRY WAYNE RIDDLE SR. 79, of Sylvester, WV passed away on April 27, 2020 at Charleston Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
He was born February 25, 1941 in Garrison, WV to the late Charles Fenton Riddle and Myrtle Hardin Riddle Ward. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a baby sister, Elenora and two brothers, Gene and Bob Riddle.
Harry is survived by his wife, Pastor Mattie Louise Aliff Riddle, sons, Pastor Harry Wayne Riddle Jr. of Sylvester, and Dr. Travis Clayton Riddle of Beckley, WV, also a granddaughter, Hannah Ariel Riddle of Texas, and a grandson, Grant Alexander Riddle of California.
Harry was the Pastor of the Ameagle Shepherd's Chapel Church in Ameagle, WV. He was a retired coal miner, a member of the UMWA and a Veteran.
Harry's Funeral will be February 27, 2021 at 1 p.m., in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV. He is entombed at Pineview Cemetery Mausoleum, Orgas, WV. Much thanks to Dr. Ira A. Morris and many friends that prayed for Harry. Mask are required.
