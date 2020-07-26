HARRY WOOD of Coal River Road, St. Albans, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, surrounded by family.
He was born October 25, 1928 to the late Walter E. and Omazell Griffith Wood. He also preceded in death by his sisters, Dollie Gillenwater, Gladys Wood, Eva Mae Wood and Pauline Walker; and brothers, Paul, Howard and Harold Wood.
Harry was retired from FMC Nitro with over 40 years' service. He was a veteran who proudly served in the United States Army. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed taking yearly trips to South Dakota with his dog Sue.
Surviving are his niece, Barbara Stamper of Charleston; nephews, Jack (Billie) Wood of Cross Lanes and Kenneth (Judy) Gillenwater of St. Albans; and great nephews Tom and Tim Stamper of Scott Depot.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with the Rev. Jim Hill officiating. Burial will be in Wood Cemetery, Vorpe Road, St. Albans.
Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
