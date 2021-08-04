Thank you for Reading.

HARTLEY DOUGLAS McCLOUD, 81 Cleveland, OH, passed away: July 31, 2021. Funeral service will be 1 p.m.., Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV Interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 11 - 1 p.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021 at funeral home. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.

