HARTSEL MAE (McCUNE) HACKNEY, 81, of Campbells Creek, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, on Friday, May 7.
She was born on February 28, 1940 to James Edmond and Elvie Elizabeth (Hayes) McCune. As one of 12 children, she loved having family around her, and enjoyed helping her siblings with her nieces and nephews, while dreaming of having a family of her own. In 1962, she married 'the most handsome man she had ever seen', John Thomas Hackney, and over the next few years her dreams were realized, as she gave life to four children. She was also blessed with four grandchildren and two great-grand children, with another great-grandbaby on the way whom she would have loved to hold. Hartsel enjoyed nothing more than having a crowded house during holidays. She loved cooking, gardening, working jigsaw puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune, and playing card games with the family.
As a woman of faith, she lived for God and family; she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother whose presence will be forever missed by many.
She is received into eternity by those who have preceded her in death: husband, Thomas Hackney; parents, James and Elvie McCune; brothers, Roy McCune, Junior McCune, and Perry 'Tom' McCune; sisters, Kathryn Balser, Freda Phipps, Tressie Barnett, and Madeline Sizemore.
She is survived by: children, Kathy Hackney, Tommy (Jenine) Hackney, Mary Beth (Adam) Arthur, and Carla (Jimmy) Campbell; grandchildren, Terry 'T' Campbell, Hilary (Mike) Summerhill, Kevin (Kaley) Campbell, and Zac Campbell; great -grandchildren, Chloe and Claire Summerhill, and baby Campbell due in December; brothers, Johnny (Alice) McCune, Graydon (Wanda) McCune; sisters, Helen Elswick and Charity Tuell; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, Malden. Burial will follow at Garten Cemetery, Blount. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
