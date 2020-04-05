Harvey Boggs

HARVEY G. BOGGS, of Spencer, at the age of 87, passed away on the morning of April 3, 2020, after an extended illness. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a private family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, at the Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to honor Harvey with acts of kindness.

