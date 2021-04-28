HARVEY CLENDENIN 81 of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Sunday April 25, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Harvey was born in Charleston on December 24, 1939 to the late George and Serilda Ferrell Clendenin. He was a truck driver with Smith-Transfer with 23 years of service and after leaving Smith's he began to drive for Rite Aid and retired with 15 years of service. In 1981, Harvey became a member of Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church where he served as head trustee. He was a US Army Veteran and loved camping and fishing.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Rich, half-brother, Dempsy Hackney and great grandson, Wade Sayre.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Wanda Ann Clendenin; daughters, Kimberly Ann (Marty) Good of Belle, Susan Kay (Steve) Pauley of Huntsville, TX; son, Joey Ray (Cathy) Clendenin of Elkview; sisters, Marilyn Ciluffo of Ft. Myers, FL; brothers, Allen Clendenin of San Antonio, TX and Wayne Clendenin of Tad; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., on Thursday April 29, 2021 at Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.