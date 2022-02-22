HARVEY DALE CRAIGO, 86 of St. Albans passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022. He was born December 18, 1935 in Putnam County, West Virginia, the son of the late Arnie and Naomi Craigo. His wife Betty Craigo also preceded him in death along with two brothers, Edsel and Denzil Craigo and one sister, Sharon Leighton.
Harvey was a retired body shop foreman with Park Pontiac/Vince Paterno with thirty plus years of service. He also spent several years working for Better Foods, Inc. He was a proud member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodges 1444 in Charleston and 868 in St. Albans. Harvey was a lifelong outdoorsman who spent many days hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He was blessed to spend his last first day of hunting at deer camp with his son, grandsons and friends.
Survivors include one son, Arnie (Julie) Craigo of Nitro, WV; two daughters, Shirley Lucier-Craigo of Dunbar and Cheryl Craigo of St. Albans, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Also surviving is one brother, Oshel Craigo of Winfield, WV; one sister Luanna Higginbotham of St. Albans; many nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends.
Harvey selflessly donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for the advancement of science and education. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.