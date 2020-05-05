HARVEY LEE HANSHAW SR., 72, of Cross Lanes passed away May 3, 2020 in Hubbard Hospice West after a short illness.
Harvey was born June 11, 1947 in Charleston, and was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Catherine Elswick Hanshaw; and numerous brothers.
Left to cherish his memory are loving sons, Harvey Lee Hanshaw Jr. (Cheryl) of Texas, and Tony Hanshaw (Denise) of Cross Lanes; sister, Jeanie Hanshaw; brothers, Kenny, Rick, Rudy, James, and Timmy Hanshaw; four grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.