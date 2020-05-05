Harvey Lee Hanshaw

HARVEY LEE HANSHAW SR., 72, of Cross Lanes passed away May 3, 2020 in Hubbard Hospice West after a short illness.

Harvey was born June 11, 1947 in Charleston, and was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Catherine Elswick Hanshaw; and numerous brothers.

Left to cherish his memory are loving sons, Harvey Lee Hanshaw Jr. (Cheryl) of Texas, and Tony Hanshaw (Denise) of Cross Lanes; sister, Jeanie Hanshaw; brothers, Kenny, Rick, Rudy, James, and Timmy Hanshaw; four grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Chafin, Samuel Ronald - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

Cochran, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Westfall, James - 1 p.m., Heavens Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.