HARVEY OLIVER MITCHELL, 77, of Ripley, WV passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin with Mike Blankenship officiating. A celebration of Harvey's life will be held at a later date in Franklin. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com