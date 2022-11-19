HARVEY RAY CROUCH SR., 91 of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Thursday November 17, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Harvey was born in Charleston on April 25, 1931 to the late Howard and Ethel Clay Crouch. He was retired from the State of WV where he worked as a carpenter his entire career. He was a member of the Glad Tidings Apostolic Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Sharp Crouch; Son, Harvey Crouch, Jr.; sisters, Helen Viores, Annabelle Withrow, Janet Eikens and Ethel Crouch; brothers, John, Howard Jr., Hoy and Roy Crouch.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Brenda Godbey Crouch; daughter, Patti (Jerry) Wentz of Williamston, SC; sons, Bill Crouch of Bunnell, FL, Rodney Crouch of Madisonville, KY, Jim Meadows of Savannah, GA, Allen Meadows of Belle and Ted (Valerie) Meadows of San Tan Valley, Arizona; sisters, Deanie Yates of Elkview, Phyllis Hively of Pinch and Pat Ledsome of Pomona Park, FL; Brother, Melvin Crouch of Pinch; 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and two on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday November 21, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. Samuel Bounds and Patti Wentz (Daughter) officiating. Burial will follow at Nunley Cemetery, Charleston.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Sunday November 20, 2022 at the funeral home.