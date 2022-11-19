Thank you for Reading.

Harvey Ray Crouch Sr.
HARVEY RAY CROUCH SR., 91 of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Thursday November 17, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.

Harvey was born in Charleston on April 25, 1931 to the late Howard and Ethel Clay Crouch. He was retired from the State of WV where he worked as a carpenter his entire career. He was a member of the Glad Tidings Apostolic Church.

