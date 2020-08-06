HATTIE ERNESTINE HILL, 89, of Buffalo passed away Wednesday August 5, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday August 8 at 1 p.m. at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary can be viewed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com .
