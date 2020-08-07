HATTIE ERNESTINE HILL, 89, of Buffalo passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was a Christian, and a loving mother and grandmother. She was a caring and giving person, and will be sadly missed by her family.
Born August 29, 1930 in Mason county, she was the daughter of the late George H. Bailes and Enith Mae Tucker Bailes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Hill; sons, Roy E. Hill, and Eddie Hill; grandson, Aaron Hill; granddaughter, Ashley Casto; great-grandson, Matthew Lambert; as well as 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Survivors include her children, Ernest "Bub" (Brenda) Hill of Buffalo, Beverly Hill of Ripley, Debbie (George) Nicholas of Louisburg, North Carolina, Bill Hill of Point Pleasant, and Jeffrey (Scherrie) Hill of Buffalo; daughter-in-law, Sandy Hill of Bancroft; grandchildren, Robbie (Susan) Hill, Vanessa (Jake) Stone, Chuck (Carrie) Lambert, Beth ( Rick) Riddle, Kara (Adam) Walters, Amanda Wells, Renee Bullock, Brittney Holmes, Brandon Hill, and Nathaniel Hill; great-grandchildren, Colton, Kaden, Kyndell, Adalee, Noah, Seth, Raelyn, Kaily, Alyssa, Natalie, Mason, Savannah, Hudson, Samuel, and Conner; and a great-great-grandson, Bently.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor Carl Bailes officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. -1:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.
