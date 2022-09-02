Hattie R. Mays

HATTIE R. (NESTOR) MAYS, 94, of Winfield passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at home following a short illness. She was a wonderful and gracious mother of five children, and a member of Buffalo United Methodist Church for 62 years. Born March 5, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Izah Earl Nestor and Rosa Norman Nestor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Albert Victor Mays, Sr.; son, Phillip Grant Mays; sisters, Macel Rogers, Evelyn Bennett, Colene Frashuer, Dessie Melton, Ethel Haught, Vyolet Dils; brother, Earl Junior Nestor; daughter-in-law, Kim Mays; son-in-law, Robert Bailey; niece, Linda Brown; and nephew, Jerry Bennett.
Survivors include her daughter, Belva Bailey of Winfield; her sons, Albert Victor Jr. (Coni Sue) Mays, Jr. of Scott Depot, Michael Mays of Beckley, and James Mays of Buffalo; grandchildren, Jeff (Leshia) Hescht, Jennifer (Michael) Kidd, Albert Victor Mays, III (Melissa Della Penna), Asha (Travis) Bellah, Adrienne Mays (Kevin Kingston), Amanda Wooten (Eric Romero), Taylor (Kyleigh) McAllister, Holly (B.J.) Deweese, Tara Mays (Jason) Ranson, and Scarlett Milroy; great-grandchildren, Lucreshia (Michael) Phillips, J.C. Hescht, Kelsi Kidd, Emma Kidd, Annalese Bellah, Izzy Bellah, Henry "Hank" Mays, Jasper McAllister, Lyla McAllister, Maxwell Kingston, Hattie Kingston, Harper Deweese, Landon Ranson, Owen Ranson, and Addison Lewis; great-great-grandchildren, Sawyer Phillips, Holden Phillips, and Delana Phillips. Hattie is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Buffalo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 237, Buffalo, WV 25033, or Kanawha HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 4, at Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor with Rev. Rick Waller and Rev. Mark Harris officiating. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Mays family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.