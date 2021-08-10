HAYWARD CORDELL HUMPHREYS went to be with the lord at home on August 6, 2021, at the age of 81, after a long battle with cancer.
He had been employed by Dunbar Wholesale, FMC and retired from Broughton Dairy with 30 years of service and is a member of Teamster Union Local 175. Idol time was not something he enjoyed, so after he retired from Broughton Dairy, he went to work for the Kanawha County School Board. He worked long, hard hours and raised a garden to provide for his wife and children.
Cordell was preceded in death by his mother, Arretta Pearl Humphreys, son, David Allen Humphreys, and brother, Clyde Otis Humphreys.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Brenda; three sons and their wives, Mike and Becky, John and Amy, Rodney and Mindy and an angel of a daughter Vonda (Joyce) and spouse Donny, who moved in to be his and Brenda's primary caretakers for the last several years. He had 7 grandchildren: Amanda (spouse Jeremy), Samantha, Haleigh, Cory, Audrey, Hana and John David. One great granddaughter, Tori and four step great grandchildren, Josie, Isabella, Daniel and Hayden. Sisters, Ruby Gail Stirewalt, Trena Withrow and Brenda Kay Quintanilla and a host of nieces and nephews.
Cordell was a GREAT man who loved his entire family and friends emphatically. He treated his in-laws just like his own children. His family always knew they could depend on him anytime they needed any kind of help - - from feeding the horses, hauling hay, building fences, building sheds and decks, rooting at high school and college football games, grandchildren's dance recitals, horse shows, cheering events, chorus performances, ballgames, getting kids to and from the bus he was always there. Typically, he was a quiet man, but was a jokester with his co-workers, friends and family. That ornery little grin will be missed terribly.
He was a member of Grapevine Chapel Church and loved the old-style country and gospel music. Gardening, building things and spending time with the dogs and horses were his hobbies. Camping at Lake Sherwood was high on his list of favorite places. He loved cooking over the campfire and relaxing in the hammock, hiking, bike riding, fishing and boating.
The Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 10, 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home with funeral services held Wednesday August 11, 1 p.m. at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston with Pastor William "Bill" Jones officiating. Burial will follow at John Beane Cemetery in Sissonville.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the exceptional services provided by Kanawha Hospice, especially Scott, Tara and Beth.
Condolences may be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Humphreys family.