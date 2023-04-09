Thank you for Reading.

Hayward Harper
SYSTEM

HAYWARD HARPER, devoted Jehovah's Witness and beloved husband of Reda, passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 4th in Teays Valley. Hayward graduated from Stonewall Jackson in 1956 and retired as CEO and Vice President of Mountaineer Gas after 42 years of service.

Hayward and Reda met the summer of 1957 at the State Fair ferris wheel. Reda said, "That's the man I'm going to marry", and they were married later that year. Their true love continued throughout their 65 years of marriage, traveling the world and enjoying life to the fullest. Together they had three children: Nathan (Marcie), Melinda (George), and Teresa, along with six grandchildren: Troy, Natali, Leticia, Jeremy, Joshua, and Spencer, and four great-grandchildren: Zeyna, Zoe, Zameen, and Zander.

Tags

Recommended for you