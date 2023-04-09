HAYWARD HARPER, devoted Jehovah's Witness and beloved husband of Reda, passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 4th in Teays Valley. Hayward graduated from Stonewall Jackson in 1956 and retired as CEO and Vice President of Mountaineer Gas after 42 years of service.
Hayward and Reda met the summer of 1957 at the State Fair ferris wheel. Reda said, "That's the man I'm going to marry", and they were married later that year. Their true love continued throughout their 65 years of marriage, traveling the world and enjoying life to the fullest. Together they had three children: Nathan (Marcie), Melinda (George), and Teresa, along with six grandchildren: Troy, Natali, Leticia, Jeremy, Joshua, and Spencer, and four great-grandchildren: Zeyna, Zoe, Zameen, and Zander.
Hayward was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1976 and served faithfully as an elder, as well as on the Regional Building and Hospital Liaison Committees. Hayward had strong faith in the resurrection hope, and taught countless others of this wonderful truth. Hayward will be remembered fondly by his beloved wife, children, grandchildren and brother John (Phyllis).
All who knew him enjoyed his gentle demeanor and kind sense of humor.
A memorial service will take place Wednesday April 12, 2023 at 7 p.m., at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 13005 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV. Those who cannot attend may participate via Zoom by contacting jbentley135@suddenlink.net.