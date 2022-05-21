HAYWARD WESLEY COLLINS JR., 88, of Dunbar, went to be with his Lord on May 16, 2022.
He was born in Harrisville, WV to the late Hayward W. Collins, Sr., and Annabelle McGill Collins.
Hayward was a longtime member of both the Harrisville Baptist Church and the Dunbar First Baptist Church.
He had a love for the outdoors and was one of the first Eagle Scouts in Ritchie County. Hayward was an avid hunter and fisherman who always enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada. Early in his career, he served in the US Navy stationed at Roosevelt Roads in Puerto Rico. Later in his career, he owned a blueprint servicing business.
Hayward was a member of various organizations including the Lions Club in both Harrisville WV and Columbus OH, Dunbar lodge #159 (1991), Beni Kedem Shrine of Charleston WV, Charleston Scottish Rite (1991), 33rd degree Scottish Rite (2005), Tyrian Chapter 13 Royal Arch Masons, Kanawha Commandery 3, Dunbar Chapter 133 Order of the Eastern Star, and Harrisville Independent order of Odd Fellows.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnna C. Collins; step-mother, Eula Hatfield Collins; sisters, Janet Corke, Glenora Predovic, Ramona Collins; and three infant sisters.
Hayward is survived by his children, Jeffrey Collins of Galloway, OH, Michelle (Aaron) Ridgley of Powell, OH, and Kenneth (Bridgett) Collins of Hilliard, OH; sister, Jane (John) Morris of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren, Brandon, Kristin, and Meagan Ridgley, and Carson and Tessa Collins; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 23, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, in Harrisville, WV.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, May 22, at Keller Funeral Home, 1236 Myers Avenue, Dunbar, WV 25064.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dunbar First Baptist Church, 311 16th Street, Dunbar, WV 25064.