HAZEL ELIZABETH AKERS HESS, 91, of South Charleston, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd & Ethel Turley Akers, her husband of 66 years, Kenneth R. Hess, brother, Woodson Akers, and sisters, Marjorie Goodall and Ruth Scully.
Hazel was a member of Bible Center Church and loved serving in the nursery. She was retired from Highland Hospital, Charleston, where she worked as an assistant administrator. She served as the Local & International President for Credit Women International, and also served on the Boards for Highland Hospital and Hospice.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and loved serving the community thru the local VFW, Alum Creek Alliance, and the Women's Ministry. Hazel had many talents, one of which was cutting grass on Hess Mountain even at the age of 91.
Hazel is survived by her son, Reed (Vicki) Hess, Alum Creek, daughter, Susan (Jack) Conner, Elk Hills, brother, L. Forrest Akers, Jr., South Charleston, and sister, Nona Akers Wolfe, Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth Paige (Rex) Hill, Eric (Erin) Conner, and Stephanie Conner, great-grandchildren, Serena and Hunter Hill and her canine Princess Missy Timer.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 28, at Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Dr., Charleston, WV, with Pastors Eric Mounts and Matt Friend officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Family and friends will gather 2 hours prior to the service.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Don and Frances Cantrell, Ralph and Robin, Dr. Susan Cavender, Mason Kirk and our Bible Center Church Family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25312-2536 or Mountain Mission, 1620 Seventh Ave., Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.